Mary Agnes McMahon, of Livermore, CA passed away on Feb. 4. She was 81. Mary Agnes was born in Pittsfield to Mary Frances and George Thomas O'Brien. Her family owned Michael O'Brien Florist. Shegraduated from Our Lady Of The Elms College and earned a Master's in Education. She taught in West Stockbridge, Springfield and Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District. She was very active in the local Young Democrats.
She wed Frank Holmes McMahon on Aug. 30, 1969, at St. Ann's Church in Lenox and settled in Livermore, CA where they raised three children.
Mary Agnes penned many book reviews and letters to the editor. She was an active member of St. Michael's parish.
Mary Agnes is survived by her children, Michael McMahon, Mary (Mark) McGuane, and Anne Marie (John-Paul) Mikolajczyk. She is also survived by her brother Dr. Edward J. O'Brien, sister JoAnne (John) Ellis, sister-in-law Janet O'Brien, grandchildren and nine nieces and nephews.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020