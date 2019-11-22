Home

FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Mary Alice Mulcahy Obituary
Mary Alice Mulcahy, a resident of Otis for thirty years, passed away on November 18, 2019.

Mary Alice worked at the Kolburne School for many years and found her work there very rewarding.

She was predeceased by her parents Vincent and Alice Mulcahy as well as her brother Jim.

Alice is survived by her brother Denis and her sisters Jane Moriarty and Lauren Fales. She also leaves eleven nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews and her much loved dog "Gilbert Barkley".

She will be missed very much by her family and her many friends in Otis, a community and place she loved.

A burial will take place in the spring at the Otis Center Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA. 01230. To send remembrances to her family please visit www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 22, 2019
