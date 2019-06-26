|
|
Mary Ann O'Donnell, 72, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away June 19, 2019.
She was born in Pittsfield on December 15, 1946 to Lawrence R. and Mary Ann Zavadsky Trudeau.
She was a member of Wahconah's Class of 1964. A graduate of MCLA, she then went on to receive her Master's Degree. She began her teaching career in the late 1960s at Pioneer Valley High School in Northfield. Shortly thereafter she left the profession and worked in private industry. Mary came back to Wahconah in the mid-1980s as a substitute teacher. She became a full-time member of the Social Studies department in 1994 and served as department chair from 1996 until 2015 and retired in 2016. The Class of 2019 was the last freshmen class that she taught. She genuinely loved history and had a particular affinity for the history of the Middle East. She also was incredibly involved with the local animal shelter and truly loved raising her German shepherds.
She leaves behind her son, Robert O'Donnell of Kalona, Iowa and her family friend, Ed Daniels, of North Adams.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service for Mrs. O'Donnell will be held, Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2:00pm at North Becket Cemetery, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor of St. Agnes Church. Calling hours will be held, Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME in PITTSFIELD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Berkshire Humane Society; s Project or Boys Town, in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 26, 2019