Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
North Becket Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann O'Donnell


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ann O'Donnell Obituary
Mary Ann O'Donnell, 72, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away June 19, 2019.

She was born in Pittsfield on December 15, 1946 to Lawrence R. and Mary Ann Zavadsky Trudeau.

She was a member of Wahconah's Class of 1964. A graduate of MCLA, she then went on to receive her Master's Degree. She began her teaching career in the late 1960s at Pioneer Valley High School in Northfield. Shortly thereafter she left the profession and worked in private industry. Mary came back to Wahconah in the mid-1980s as a substitute teacher. She became a full-time member of the Social Studies department in 1994 and served as department chair from 1996 until 2015 and retired in 2016. The Class of 2019 was the last freshmen class that she taught. She genuinely loved history and had a particular affinity for the history of the Middle East. She also was incredibly involved with the local animal shelter and truly loved raising her German shepherds.

She leaves behind her son, Robert O'Donnell of Kalona, Iowa and her family friend, Ed Daniels, of North Adams.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service for Mrs. O'Donnell will be held, Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2:00pm at North Becket Cemetery, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor of St. Agnes Church. Calling hours will be held, Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME in PITTSFIELD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Berkshire Humane Society; s Project or Boys Town, in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now