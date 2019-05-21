|
Lenox -
Mary Ann Ploss, 72, of Chatham, NY died Saturday Evening at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany NY after battling cancer.
Born on October 6, 1946 in Pittsfield to the late Yves and Sophie Smith Kergaravat, she attended Lenox High School and was a 1964 graduate.
After high school, Mary worked for St. Luke's Hospital as a medical assistant, lastly working as a custodian for Berkshire Farms School until her retirement in 2011.
Mary enjoyed working in her gardens, being outside enjoying nature.
She was a communicant of St. Ann's Church.
Mary is survived by her son; Robert D. Ploss II of North Tonawanda, NY., grandchildren; Sara M. Ruggiero and Kathryn R. Ploss, great grandson Logan Ruggiero, brother; Peter J. Kergaravat (Diane) of Great Barrington, Nieces and Nephews; Anita, Al, Bob, PJ, and Tony.
Besides her parents, Mary is pre-deceased by her sister, Jean.
The funeral for Mrs. Mary Ann Ploss will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:30am from the Roche Funeral Home followed by A Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church with Monsignor John Bonzagni, officiating. Calling hours will precede the funeral from 9:00am-10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to the St. Peter's Hospital Cancer Center in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 21, 2019