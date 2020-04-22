|
Mary Ann Smith, 82, of Pittsfield, MA passed away April 18, 2020 at her home.
Born at home in Lenox, MA on October 13, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Mary Gagliardi Aiello.
She attended Pittsfield Schools and then married Richard A. Smith, Sr on January 22, 1955. He predeceased her on April 20, 2001.
She was primarily a home maker and was a communicant of the former Mount Carmel Church. Mrs. Smith enjoyed listening to country music, watching birds, and loved travelling and cooking. She especially loved spending time with her family, extended family, and friends.
She leaves behind her daughter: Lynn A. Carmon and husband Patrick of Pittsfield; two sons: Richard A. Smith, Jr and wife Dale of North Adams, and William A. Smith and life partner Karen Wilcox of Pittsfield; four sisters: Connie Stroffolino, Angie Mickle, Diana Hugabone, and Antoinette Hendricks and husband Austin "Bud", all of Pittsfield; brother-in-law Robert Smith and wife Patricia; six grandchildren: Stacy Carmon, Shaun Carmon, James Smith, Rebecca Smith, Morgan Smith, and Sydney Smith; and four great fur babies: Ozzie, Nefi, Betty, and Merlin.
Thank you to Craneville Place of Dalton (which was Mrs. Smith's second home) and Hospice Care of the Berkshires for their exceptional care.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the or Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020