Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Smith


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Smith Obituary
Mary Ann Smith, 82, of Pittsfield, MA passed away April 18, 2020 at her home.

Born at home in Lenox, MA on October 13, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Mary Gagliardi Aiello.

She attended Pittsfield Schools and then married Richard A. Smith, Sr on January 22, 1955. He predeceased her on April 20, 2001.

She was primarily a home maker and was a communicant of the former Mount Carmel Church. Mrs. Smith enjoyed listening to country music, watching birds, and loved travelling and cooking. She especially loved spending time with her family, extended family, and friends.

She leaves behind her daughter: Lynn A. Carmon and husband Patrick of Pittsfield; two sons: Richard A. Smith, Jr and wife Dale of North Adams, and William A. Smith and life partner Karen Wilcox of Pittsfield; four sisters: Connie Stroffolino, Angie Mickle, Diana Hugabone, and Antoinette Hendricks and husband Austin "Bud", all of Pittsfield; brother-in-law Robert Smith and wife Patricia; six grandchildren: Stacy Carmon, Shaun Carmon, James Smith, Rebecca Smith, Morgan Smith, and Sydney Smith; and four great fur babies: Ozzie, Nefi, Betty, and Merlin.

Thank you to Craneville Place of Dalton (which was Mrs. Smith's second home) and Hospice Care of the Berkshires for their exceptional care.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the or Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -