On July 4th at 11:45 p.m. our wife, mother, Mimi, sister, aunt & best friend gained her Angel Wings.
Mary had such a LOVE for full moons so it's only fitting that she took her last breath during a full moon & not just that... she literally took her last breath while fireworks were going off in the background which means she went out with a bang!
She would always say, "I love you more than the full moon & pizza dough" and said when she dies, we need to look up at the full moon and she will be there smiling back at us.
Mary was predeceased by her twin sons who died at birth, Brian & Mark Doherty, her nephew Mark Ruokis, and her parents Edward & Mary Finn. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 45 years, Dennis Doherty and her beautiful daughters Kelly & Kathleen Doherty and her adored grandsons Timothy Churchey & Matthew Burr. She also leaves behind her brother Edward Finn & his partner Joanne Ficara, her sister Dorothy Finn Ruokis & her husband Paul, her nephew Paul J. Ruokis, his wife Vandna & their children Reena & Ryan, her nephew Michael Ruokis, her niece Ashley Ruokis Naginewicz, her husband Joshua & their pups Marley & Maddi. She also departs this world wrapped in the love of her extended family, friends she considered family & her fellow educators in the teaching community.
Mary was so passionate about being a teacher. She loved her students so much & thoroughly enjoyed her teaching career of 36 years! Upon graduating from Avon High School, class of 1967, she attended North Adams State University where she completed her Bachelor's Degree in Early Education, class of 1971.
Mary was a HUGE New England sports fan & a hardcore lover of the Red Sox and Patriots! She asked that anyone attending her wake please wear their favorite sports attire...even if you're a Yankees fan.
A graveside service for Mary Doherty will be held on Friday, July 10th, at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lee at 11 AM. Visiting hours will be on Thursday evening from 4-6 PM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee. Friends wishing may make donations in her memory to Hospice Care in the Berkshires in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238. The family would like to thank Hospice Care in the Berkshires, Porchlight VNA and the Oncology Department at BMC for their tremendous support during this difficult time.
Face masks and social distancing will be required for the Visiting Hours. We ask that people enter through the Main Street entrance in the front of the building and exit through our parking lot door.
