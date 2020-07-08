1/1
Mary Anne Doherty
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 4th at 11:45 p.m. our wife, mother, Mimi, sister, aunt & best friend gained her Angel Wings.

Mary had such a LOVE for full moons so it's only fitting that she took her last breath during a full moon & not just that... she literally took her last breath while fireworks were going off in the background which means she went out with a bang!

She would always say, "I love you more than the full moon & pizza dough" and said when she dies, we need to look up at the full moon and she will be there smiling back at us.

Mary was predeceased by her twin sons who died at birth, Brian & Mark Doherty, her nephew Mark Ruokis, and her parents Edward & Mary Finn. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 45 years, Dennis Doherty and her beautiful daughters Kelly & Kathleen Doherty and her adored grandsons Timothy Churchey & Matthew Burr. She also leaves behind her brother Edward Finn & his partner Joanne Ficara, her sister Dorothy Finn Ruokis & her husband Paul, her nephew Paul J. Ruokis, his wife Vandna & their children Reena & Ryan, her nephew Michael Ruokis, her niece Ashley Ruokis Naginewicz, her husband Joshua & their pups Marley & Maddi. She also departs this world wrapped in the love of her extended family, friends she considered family & her fellow educators in the teaching community.

Mary was so passionate about being a teacher. She loved her students so much & thoroughly enjoyed her teaching career of 36 years! Upon graduating from Avon High School, class of 1967, she attended North Adams State University where she completed her Bachelor's Degree in Early Education, class of 1971.

Mary was a HUGE New England sports fan & a hardcore lover of the Red Sox and Patriots! She asked that anyone attending her wake please wear their favorite sports attire...even if you're a Yankees fan.

A graveside service for Mary Doherty will be held on Friday, July 10th, at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lee at 11 AM. Visiting hours will be on Thursday evening from 4-6 PM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee. Friends wishing may make donations in her memory to Hospice Care in the Berkshires in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238. The family would like to thank Hospice Care in the Berkshires, Porchlight VNA and the Oncology Department at BMC for their tremendous support during this difficult time.

Face masks and social distancing will be required for the Visiting Hours. We ask that people enter through the Main Street entrance in the front of the building and exit through our parking lot door.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
(413) 243-0204
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved