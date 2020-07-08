Mary Anne Jones, of Venice Florida, died on May 23, 2020.



She was born on September 26, 1938 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to Alfred C. and Catherine Hynes Caritey.



She was an alumna of Pittsfield High School and attended Trinity College in Washington D.C. She received an Associate Degree in Nursing from Berkshire Community College in 1973 and a Masters Degree in Education from Cambridge College in 1984.



Mrs. Jones was employed at Hillcrest Hospital in Pittsfield for many years as an R.N and served as Assistant Director of Nursing until 1989. She retired in 1993 from Willowood Long Term Care Facility as its Nursing Director. She served as President of the Massachusetts Organization of Nurse Executives and was listed in the national publication, Who's Who in Nursing, for her contributions to the profession. She also served as a guest lecturer at Berkshire Community College in both the Licensed Practical Nurse and Registered Nurse Programs. She was a member of Rotary International, the Springside Garden Club and the Country Club of Pittsfield.



At the time of her death she was a resident of Elmcroft of Bella Vita Assisting Living Facility.



Mrs. Jones was predeceased by her husband Robert J. She is survived by her daughter Kate, sister-in-law Lucille Jones, nephew Richard F. (Anna) Jones, niece Kathleen (Christopher) Maiolo, grand nephew Drake Maiolo and many dear friends.



