1/1
Mary Bennett Scamman
1928 - 2020
Mrs. Mary Bennett Scamman, 92, of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Born in Milford, MA, on August 16, 1928, the daughter of the late Louis and Judith Locke Bennett, she graduated from Northfield High School. She later earned her Bachelor of Science degree in medicine from Mount Union College.

Mary's family was her primary focus, and she worked diligently to ensure that all of their needs were met with nothing but love and care.

Among many things, Mary enjoyed nature and was particularly fond of working in her flower garden. She loved cats.

Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband of nearly 62 years, Rev. Warren Scamman, whom she married on June 9, 1956. Warren passed away on May 19, 2018. She is survived by her children, Judith Page, Jane Melnyk, and Steven Scamman. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 5 great children, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Mary was predeceased by her daughter, Beth Scamman and her son-in-law, Andy Melnyk. She as also predeceased by her siblings, Lewis Bennett and Frances Laing, as well her grandson, Michael Page.

Funeral Notice

A memorial and life celebration for Mrs. Mary Bennett Scamman will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, 4MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
