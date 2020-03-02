|
Mrs. Mary C. Clevenger, 99, of Pittsfield passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on June 5, 1920, the daughter of the late Wylie and Lula (Poucher) Weatherby, she graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1939.
In her early career, Mary worked at G. E. Plastics, Elmvale Worsted Mill, Nugents, and Eaton Paper.
She was a longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the and a 10-year member of the Cavaliers Drum Corps Ladies Auxiliary. Mary enjoyed ballroom dancing, auctions and antiquing with her late husband H. Edward Clevenger. They operated an antiques shop in New Lebanon, NY, for many years.
Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband, H. Edward Clevenger, whom she married on July 25, 1942, as well as her sister, Lillian Smith. She is survived by her two sons, Edward R. Clevenger and his wife Carolyn, of Pittsfield, MA, and John Clevenger and his wife Joanne, of Northborough, MA; five granddaughters Theresa Cerrone, Katie Cerrone, Renee Poplaski, Joan Murray, and Erin Barrett; 11 great grandchildren; nephews Neil Smith and Bruce Smith; and devoted friend Carol Croxton.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Mt. Carmel Care Center, Lenox, MA, for their devoted love and care while Mary was a resident with them.
Funeral Notice:
A memorial service for Mary Clevenger will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 with the Rev. Angie Raciti officiating. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held prior to the service, from 12 noon until 1 p.m. Private burial will be at a later date at the Cemetery of the Evergreens, New Lebanon, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to the in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 2, 2020