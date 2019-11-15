Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Vosburgh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Vosburgh


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary C. Vosburgh Obituary
Mary (Coons) Vosburgh, 82, of Enfield, beloved wife of the late Bernard F. Vosburgh, of Enfield, CT entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Fred and Clarabel (LaMountain) Coons, she was born in Pittsfield, MA and grew up in Dalton where she graduated from Dalton High School in 1955. She had a 32 year career as an executive assistant at the University of Vermont. Mary was an avid gardener and a former president of the Enfield Garden Club. She is survived by her daughter, Leslie, and her grandson, Paul Mazzoli, of Granby, her dear cousin Penny, and her beloved cat Chloe. In addition to her parents and her husband Bernie, Mary was predeceased by her sister, Betty Belcher.

Her family would like to thank her caregivers Ana, Michele, and Eloise for their loving care and support of Mary during her last weeks at home. Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family.

Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Mary's Kitty Corner, PO Box 418, Pleasant Valley, CT 06063. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -