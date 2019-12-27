|
|
Mary Catherine Murphy, 88, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 22, 2019. A life-long resident of Pittsfield, she was born on May 13, 1931 (Feast Day of Our Lady of Fatima) to James and Mary (Healy) Murphy.
She began her Catholic education at St. Joseph Elementary and High Schools. She earned a Bachelor of Education Degree at College of Our Lady of the Elms, class of 1952. Mary Catherine continued her education at the former North Adams State College, where she received her master's degree. During the summer sessions, she studied at Boston College Graduate School.
For nineteen years, Mary Catherine taught at Bartlett and Allendale Elementary Schools, where she touched many lives. Because of her desire to help those in need, she became a school adjustment counselor for the next twenty-two years of her career in the Pittsfield Public Schools.
A communicant of Sacred Heart Church, she was a member of its Rosary Sodality and Friends of St. Vincent de Paul. A woman of deep faith, she attended daily Mass when she could, followed by breakfast with special friends. Mary Catherine had a great admiration for the Sisters of St. Joseph and was an associate of the order. She was a knowledgeable docent for more than twenty-five years at Arrowhead, the home of Herman Melville. She gave her find tour in October. She also served on the board of the Berkshire Historical Society for numerous years.
Mary Catherine enjoyed traveling around the world with dear friends. She was proud of her Irish-Catholic heritage, Ireland was certainly her favorite country to visit! She took pleasure in cooking, entertaining, and socializing with her many friends. She was a devoted Democrat who enjoyed a discussion about local or national politics. Though small in stature, she was great in spirit!
In addition to her parents, Mary Catherine was predeceased by her brother, Rev. James McLane Murphy, a Jesuit priest. A kind, generous soul, she leaves behind an abundance of dear friends who were family to her. In turn, they feel equally blessed by her friendship. Rest in peace, Little Flower!
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mary Catherine Murphy will be held, Monday, December 30, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, celebrated by Rev. Frank Lawlor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Sisters of St. Joseph or HospiceCare in the Berkshires, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 27, 2019