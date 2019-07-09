|
Mary Claire (Sullivan) Walden, 93 of Clarksburg, MA died peacefully at her home on Friday, July 5, 2019 in the loving care of her three daughters after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in North Adams, MA on August 31, 1925, a daughter of the late Gerald J. and Virginia M. (McDonough) Sullivan.
She attended local schools in North Adams and graduated from St. Joseph's High School with the class of 1943. Mary was employed by the James Hunter Machine Company for 40 years; working in Standards, creating job time cards.
She was the widow of Augustus E. "Gus" Walden Jr., whom she married on November 27, 1948 in St. Francis Church. He died on December 17, 2007, shortly after celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary.
Mary was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend who loved participating in the celebration of all their life events. She was a selfless soul and beloved by all who knew her. Mary displayed her cheery disposition and sense of humor right up until the end.
Mary was a faithful communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary and St John Bosco churches. She was a member of the Clarksburg Senior Club and Women's Club, and a board member of the Clarksburg Council on Aging. She worked the town polls for 30+ years, including the most recent town elections held on May 28th, 2019.
Survivors include her daughters Patricia Morrissey and her husband, John; Joan Scott and her husband, Clebe; and Susan Brandon and her husband, James, all of Clarksburg, MA; grandchildren Kim Ruddock; Melissa Kivett; James Schouller Jr.; Erin, Christen, and Ann Scott; as well as Patrick and Colin Brandon; great grandchildren Ben Ruddock, Oliver and Owen Kivett; James III and Fenway Schouller; and Mark Brandon; brother William Sullivan of Somerset, CA; and sister Virginia Vahle of Lenox, MA, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mary's brother Gerald Sullivan Jr., who died in 1988, and her great-grandson, Ryan Brandon, who died in 2016, predeceased her.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will take Monday July 15, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in North Adams. Burial will take place at a later date. Calling Hours at the Flynn &Dagnoli Funeral Home, CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. are Monday from 9-10:30 AM.
Charitable donations are suggested for the Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Company or The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Council through the Funeral Home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 9, 2019