Mary (Menin) Daly, 105, died Thursday April 2, 2020 at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox, MA where she received loving care for 5 years. Previously, she was a longtime resident of Berkshiretown in Pittsfield, MA.
Born in Pittsfield, MA on December 5, 1914, she was the daughter of Ilario Menin and Teresa (Tezza) Menin Irali. She attended Pittsfield schools and graduated from one of the first classes at the then new Pittsfield High School. Mary was employed for many years as a legal secretary for Attorney Charles R. Crimmin.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Daly Willson of Brewster, MA and Enfield CT; two grandchildren, Kara M. Eagan (William) of Longmeadow MA and Michael L. McCartney (Elizabeth) of East Sandwich MA; six great grandchildren: Ian, Kylie, Amelia and Tristan McCartney, and Liam and Aidan Eagan; and daughter-in- law Susan M. Daly of Richmond, MA. In addition, she leaves many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Christopher W. Daly of Richmond, brothers Ilario and Frank Menin, and son-in-law Scott H. Willson.
Mary, a woman of great intelligence with an insatiable love of learning, will be remembered as a generous friend who cherished her family above all things, providing much appreciated assistance to anyone in need well into her 90s. Also into her 90's, she was an active proponent of being active in both mind and body. As a first generation child of immigrant parents from the Veneto region of Northern Italy, she was proud of her Italian heritage and treasured memories of visits to relatives in Italy. Her fluency in Italian was of invaluable help to those needing translations over the years. She loved fiercely, and was so loved in return. Mary's indefatigable spirit will live forever in the memory of those who were fortunate to know her.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Mary Daly will be private at her request. The FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME at 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA is handling arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 5, 2020