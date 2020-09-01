"There is only one happiness in this life, to love and to be loved" On Friday, August 21, 2020, Mary E. Lavigne Gloria, 88, was reunited with her heavenly family and gained her wings.



Mary was born November 9, 1931 to Lillian and John Pinna. She was a life-long resident of Pittsfield, Massachusetts and a graduate of Pittsfield High School. Mary was a compassionate spirit whose life work was caring for others. She was a member of the Pittsfield Senior Center and a past RSVP Volunteer of the Year Award recipient. She was also a dedicated communicant of St. Joseph Catholic Church.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband George H. Lavigne, who passed away from ALS in 1986 and her late husband John Gloria who was also a life-long Pittsfield resident. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Frances Scherben and brother, John Pinna. Mary was a loving mother to her three children, seven grandchildren and a great grandchild.



Mary is survived by her son, William Lavigne (Stephanie) of Las Vegas, NV and their three children, Kristian, Jeffrey, and Jennifer Lavigne; Linda Lavigne Gaviorno (Peter) of Annapolis, MD and their three children, Matthew and Michael Gaviorno and Michela Gaviorno Taylor; and Joanne Lavigne Parker (late Richard Parker)of Pittsfield, MA and their son, Shane Parker. Mary recently celebrated the birth of her first great grandchild, Sadey Lynn Lavigne, of whom she was very proud. Mary is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and her wonderful sister-in-law, Gail Pinna.



Her funeral will be a private ceremony for family members. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center in her memory.



Dery Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



