Mary E. Law, 72, passed away on January 19, 2020 at home.
Mary is survived by her children; Laura Bassett, John Candelari and Jamie Law and his wife Erica Ryan Law as well as her beloved grandchildren; Nicole Bassett, Jared, Makayla, Tyler and Gabby Candelari and Piper Ryan Law. She also leaves her sister Lillian Moran of Yonker, NY and her daughter Kristen Moran.
She was predeceased by her parents, John and Lillian McLaughlin and her brother John McLaughlin.
SERVICES - The family will receive friends on Fri, January 24th from 4 p.m. - 7p.m. at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington.
A Celebration of Mary's life will be held on Sat, Jan 25th from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Crissy Farms, 426 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington.
Memorial donations may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires c/o FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St, Great. Barrington, MA. 01230. To view the full obituary and send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020