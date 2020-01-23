Home

POWERED BY

Services
FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Law
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Law


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Law Obituary
Mary E. Law, 72, passed away on January 19, 2020 at home.

Mary is survived by her children; Laura Bassett, John Candelari and Jamie Law and his wife Erica Ryan Law as well as her beloved grandchildren; Nicole Bassett, Jared, Makayla, Tyler and Gabby Candelari and Piper Ryan Law. She also leaves her sister Lillian Moran of Yonker, NY and her daughter Kristen Moran.

She was predeceased by her parents, John and Lillian McLaughlin and her brother John McLaughlin.

SERVICES - The family will receive friends on Fri, January 24th from 4 p.m. - 7p.m. at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington.

A Celebration of Mary's life will be held on Sat, Jan 25th from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Crissy Farms, 426 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington.

Memorial donations may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires c/o FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St, Great. Barrington, MA. 01230. To view the full obituary and send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -