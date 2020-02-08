Home

Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach
2170 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
561-965-4412
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Therese De Lisieux Catholic Church
Wellington, MA
Mary E. Sawyer


1932 - 2020
Mary E. Sawyer Obituary
Mary E. Sawyer, age 87, of West Palm Beach, Florida, formerly of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, passed away at home on February 3, 2020. Mary was born in Athens, Tennessee on October 27, 1932. She was predeceased by her daughter, Pamela. Mary is survived by her husband of 68 years, Vincent C. Sawyer; sons, Michael Edward Sawyer and Richard Hoyt Sawyer; grandchildren, Anthony, Dominick, Michael, David and Bryan; great grandchildren, Piper, Michael, Alexander and Trevor.

Mary will be laid to rest at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 8, 2020
