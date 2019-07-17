|
Mary Elizabeth (Creran) Morse, 93, died Monday, July 15, 2019 after an amazing and grace-filled life. Born in Pittsfield, daughter of Charles J. and Eva R. Creran, she was a 1945 graduate of Pittsfield High. Mary met her husband, the love of her life, Stanley H. Morse at E. D. Jones where they were both employed. She retired from a long career as a real estate broker at James Creran Construction.
Mary was best at being a mother to her only son Stephen Morse and to his wife Cori Connor-Morse of Lynnfield.
She was predeceased by her husband, brother William F. Creran, sister Gert (Snooky) Creran, cousin Anne Wetzel, whom she loved like a daughter, and many other beloved relatives. She outlived most of her friends but leaves her closest caregiver Ida Montgomery of Wakefield and Joseph Sinopoli of Pittsfield (who still called her every Saturday to honor his promise to Bill). She leaves her dearest cousins Maryjane and Ned Alibozek of Pittsfield and Kathleen and Stan Decoster of Salem, CT.
She taught us that dementia could not steal her joy. Even in her final years, she loved to dance, sing, and, most of all, comfort and love her friends and family. "Mary-isms" remained in her personality throughout the progression of her disease. Her compassion and generosity never ceased and she gave from her heart. Everyone was a friend. If she could not remember a name, she would recognize you by your heart. Mary was very active until she suffered an accident in the last month of her life. A lady until the end, she continued thanking people for everything. She had lost many words from her vocabulary, but she knew the Golden Rule-and she lived by it every day of her beautiful earthly life. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Special thanks to her caregivers at Brightview Wakefield who made her last two years so much happier than her family could have ever dreamed was possible.
Funeral Services:
Funeral services for Mary Morse will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the Dwyer Funeral Home with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, celebrated by the Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, Administrator. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday afternoon, July 19, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home., 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA.. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 17, 2019