Mrs. Mary Ellen (Meaney) Perreault, 73, of Adams, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family.
She was born in North Adams on March 31, 1947, to the late Paul and Ruth (Quinn) Meaney. She attended and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in North Adams. She then went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree of Education from the former North Adams State College.
Mary Ellen worked as a teacher in the North Adams Public Schools and was an elementary Special Education teacher at the time of her retirement. She was active in local charities, a member of the Catholic Daughters, as well as the Rosary Sodality. Mary Ellen was a caretaker, kind and loving to all people and animals. She will be dearly missed.
She was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II in Adams, and had been a longtime communicant of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church in North Adams.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Perreault, whom she married on November 18, 1972; two daughters, Kristen and her husband Mario Catelotti and Jennifer and her husband Timothy Russell of North Adams; three grandchildren, Alyssa, Daphne and Ainsley; three brothers, James Meaney, Sr., Gregory Meaney and John Meaney, Sr.; one sister, Anne Carruth; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Paul Meaney, Jr.
Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours.
Memorial Donations may be made to St. John Paul II Parish Food Pantry, P.O. Box 231 Adams, MA 01220 or to The American Diabetes Association. 260 Cochituate Rd, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701 or online at https://www.diabetes.org/donate.
The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 10, 2020