Mary (Mae) Emily Roux Mazur, 96, of Pittsfield, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Mount Greylock Extended Care Facility surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 1, 1923 in Pittsfield, to the late Louis and Alexandrine Gleize Roux. She attended Lenox schools and was the captain of her basketball team in high school, graduating from Lenox High in 1940. After high school, Mary attended Berkshire Business School and received a certificate in business. She worked at New England Power and Electric as a stenographer until she married and devoted her life to her marriage and the raising of her six children.
Mary Roux married John Edward Mazur on October 30, 1948 at St. Ann's Church, Lenox. They were married 67 years before John's passing on October 5, 2015. Mary was a communicant of St. Ann's church in Lenox for many years.
Mary is survived by her five daughters; Cynthia A. Mole and her former husband, Richard of Florida; Jane S. Riddell of Dalton; Lynn M. Paladino of Centerville; Lisa Mazur of Pittsfield; and Ann M. Lasoskie of North Grafton and her former husband, William of Grafton; her grandchildren, Rebecca Klien of Pittsfield, Michael Riddell and his wife, Autumn of Chesapeake, VA; Molly Riddell (Mary's grandson David's wife) of Dalton; Melissa Riddell of Dalton; Devan Leab and his wife Angela of Shrewsbury; Derek Leab and his wife Emily of Tolland, CT; John (Jack), Allie and Joey Lasoskie of North Grafton and her great grandchildren: Taryn Klien of Somerville; Zeke and Eliza Riddell of Chesapeake, VA; Josie and Westin Riddell of Dalton; Ruby Riddell, Liam, Jayce and Charlotte Pease of Dalton; Audrianna and Kenzie Leab of Shrewsbury; and Mason Leab of Tolland, CT..
Besides her husband and parents, Mae is pre-deceased by her son, Dennis John Mazur in 1978, her brother Louis Roux in 1983, and her grandson David Riddell on August 4, 2018.
Mae's family and friends will remember her most by the abundant vegetable and flower gardens she would care for every spring into late fall. From her garden's bounty should would create Sunday dinners every week and finish it off with one of her signature apple pies or lemon meringues. Mae and her husband John were avid birders, feeding the birds and squirrels, not just in the winter, but all year long. She was a member of the Massachusetts Audubon Society and certified their long-time home on Williams Street, Pittsfield with the National Wildlife Association as a wildlife habitat. Mae's greatest fulfillment came from her family and instilling in her children there's no greater love than family. She will be remembered for her laughter, her many "oh geesh" moments, but mostly for her warm hugs.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mt. Greylock Regional Care Facility for the loving care they provided to Mae and for the environment given to the family for a peaceful passing.
A private funeral will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mae's memory may be made to the Massachusetts Audubon Society in care of Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 15, 2020