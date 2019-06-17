|
Born July 14, 1916 in Phenix City, Alabama to Captain Thomas Fallaw and Mary Lou (Smith) Fallaw, she moved to Massachusetts at the age of 19. She was a resident of Pittsfield, MA for 68 years. She graduated from Berkshire Business College after which she worked as the secretary to the probation officer at the Pittsfield Courthouse. She graduated from Berkshire Community College with an associate's degree in fine arts. She studied art under William Schultz. Children were among her favorite painting subjects. She won several painting awards and her work was included in many prestigious exhibitions during her career. Evelyn was president of the Pittsfield Art League, was secretary/treasurer and later president of the local branch of the American Pen Women of America. She was a member of the Berkshire Art Association and the Academic Artist Association. She was a docent at the Berkshire Museum and Herman Melville's historic home, Arrowhead, in Pittsfield. After her move to Michigan in 2002, she continued to paint and participated in "Aging Successfully", a program of Wayne State University.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Winston L. Hart in 1997, and by her son David in 2006. She is survived by her daughter, Anita (Larry) Galloway in Pleasant Ridge, Michigan, her son, Thomas in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and her daughter, Patricia Har Lal in Northboro, Massachusetts. She leaves nine grandchildren: Erin (Brian) Ballok of Missouri, Kara Hart of Illinois and Kristin Hart of Oregon, Scott (Robin) and Todd Galloway of Michigan, Nishant and Jyoti (Raychelle) Lal of Massachusetts, Eliza and Aidan Perkins-Hart of Michigan, and six great grandchildren: Jack Galloway, Theo and Elliot Ballok, Sylvie and Olivia Hart and Brynn Lal. She also leaves a sister, Judith (Ted) Edwards of North Carolina, and a brother John Fallaw of Florida.
Please consider performing an act of kindness in Evelyn's memory.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 17, 2019