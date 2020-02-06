|
|
Mary Evelyn (Evie) Dempsey Johnson of East Center Street, Lee, passed away Monday at Berkshire Medical Center after having been admitted on Friday.
She was born January 12, 1925 in Springfield, Massachusetts to Edward J. Dempsey and Mary Nalty. Evie attended local schools and graduated from Lee High School in 1943. Evie married the love of her life, William F. Johnson, on November 15, 1947. They were married just short of 50 years, when he passed away on September 11, 1997. Bill and Evie made a yearly trip to the Maine coast until his death, at which time her children would take her on the trip.
Mrs. Johnson loved to knit, read and go on long walks with her best friend, Evie Stewart, until later years when neither of them were up for the challenge.
Mrs. Johnson is predeceased by her husband, her brother Jack Dempsey and her sister Sheila Smith. She is also predeceased by her eldest daughter, Diane (2008).
Mary Evelyn celebrated her 95th birthday on January 12th with a party that included all her children and many of her grandchildren and one of her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Nancy A. O'Brien, Sheryl E. Johnson (Michael Kirchner), David F. Johnson (Michele), and Christine Palermo (David Palermo). In addition, Mrs. Johnson also leaves her eight grandchildren: Naomi Nichols, Daniel Amato, Jesse Palermo, Becky Palermo Costa, Rachel Palermo, Timothy O'Brien, Dana Johnson and Drew Johnson, as well as her six great-grandchildren: Theodore Palermo, Connor, Grayden, Zari and Izzy Nichols, and the most recent, Olivia Mary Palermo, born last week.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 8th, 10AM at St. Mary's Church in Lee. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. In keeping with Mrs. Johnson's wishes, there will be no visiting hours.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either St. Mary's Church or in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St, Lee, MA 01238.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020