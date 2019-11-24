|
Mary Elizabeth Finnegan Mack, 66, of 31 Edgemere Road, Dalton, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on August 14, 1953, a daughter of Robert and Mary Ellen Weldon Finnegan, she was educated in Pittsfield schools.
Mrs. Mack was employed by the Central Berkshire Regional School District where was a school bus driver for twenty years. She was also the caregiver for her late parents.
Mrs. Mack was a communicant of St. Agnes Church. She enjoyed music, especially 50's music, and had a lovely singing voice. She was also very fashion conscious, and she loved her animals, too.
Her husband, Daniel William Mack, Sr., whom she married August 21, 1971, in St. Charles Church, died April 1, 2010.
Mrs. Mack is survived by her son, Daniel W. Mack, Jr., of Pittsfield; four grandchildren, Tiana, Ryan, Avianna, and Hannah; a sister, Kathleen M. Tatro of Pittsfield; three brothers, John (and Susan) Finnegan of Emerson, N.J., Walter (and Sarah) Finnegan of Hooksett, N.H., and Robert (Elaine) Finnegan, Jr. of Springfield.
She was pre-deceased by two sons, Kurt Mack and Ryan Mack, and by two sisters, Barbara Adams and Christine Lorenz.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mary Finnegan Mack will be held Wednesday, November 27, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Church celebrated by Rev. Christopher A. Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow in Ashuelot Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at DERY FUNERAL HOME in PITTSFIELD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berkshire Medical Center Cancer Center in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 24, 2019