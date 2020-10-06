On the morning of September 29th, we lost our dear mother Mary Gloria Murray Temple. She passed quietly at Geer Village Nursing Home in Canaan, CT, with her sweet lovely friend and roommate Nancy Jacobs by her side. Gloria was born in Winthrop, MA, to Mary Alice and Rudolf J Murray on August 26th, 1924. She graduated from St. James High School in the class of 1943, and went on to graduate from Mount Saint Mary College as a registered nurse in 1950. She was part of the greatest generation and as a young woman, along with many of her friends, she helped roll bandages for the Red Cross during WWII. Her uncle, George Dominic Murray, was a navy admiral who served on the USS Enterprise during the bombing of Pearl Harbour and The Battle of Midway. During her married life, Gloria lived in Florida, North Carolina, Texas, and Fort Ord, in Monterey, California before settling in the San Francisco Bay Area. In the 1980's she moved back to MA, settling in Stockbridge, and lived at Heaton Court for over thirty years. Gloria was a member of St. Peter's Church in Great Barrington, where she joyfully sang in the choir and made many friends. She was an accomplished painter, had a passion for needlepoint, and her house plants were always thriving as she had a green thumb. Gloria loved animals of all kinds and enjoyed watching Animal Planet with Nancy. Gloria is survived by three daughters: Mary K Temple (CA), Johanna Aiello and life partner Joseph Mallory (MA), and Maura Temple (CA); three grandsons: Jacob Vilt (CA), Reid Ramirez (NY), and David Temple-Thompson (CA); two nephews: Joe and wife Kathy La Gasse (FL), and Steve La Gasse (FL); and long time friends Margret Moran (MA), Lorraine Ward (MA), and Betty Morris (NJ). Gloria is preceded in death by her three children: Sheila Anne, Alice "Lisa" Marie, and Charles "Chuck" Howard; and her sister Carolyn La Gasse. We would like to thank the entire staff at Geer, the Doctors, Nurses, CNAS, Activites, Kitchen and Laundry staff, for such loving and compassionate care. Mom enjoyed talking to each and everyone of you. You are our biggest heros! We would also like to thank the staff at Fairview Commons that cared for our Mom for four years. Even though she had many of her own children, Mom always said, "there's always room for one more!"
Per her wishes there will be a Memorial mass said at St. Peters Church at 10 am Thursday October 9th, please be sure to wear your mask.
In her own words, "mer c bow cups" that's her version of "merci beaucoup" Thank you very much!
Good-bye Mom, we're gonna miss you!
Her favourite charity was St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and donations in her memory can be made there in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com
.