Mrs. Mary H. (Marony) Saunders, 86, of North Adams, died on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 18, 1933, a daughter of the late Aldo and Pauline (Gregory) Marony. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School in North Adams, MA
Mrs. Saunders worked for many years at the former Sprague Electric Co., Williams College, Period Lighting, ICO Rally and Walmart in North Adams until her retirement.
She was a communicant of St. John Bosco Church in Stamford, Vermont. She was a member of the Jollee Circle and enjoyed word search puzzles, crafting and jewelry making.
Her husband of 55 years, Harry F. Saunders, whom she married on May 14, 1955, died on September 24, 2010.
She is survived by her five daughters, Debra Frye and her husband Bruce of Clarksburg, Terry Saunders Boucher of North Pownal, VT, April Bentley of North Adams, Kristine Zieba of Adams and Sandra Pizani and her husband Richard of Savoy; her brother Erman Marony of Williamstown; her sister Gloria Marony of North Adams; former son-in-laws Terrence Boucher, David Bentley and Bruce Zieba, eleven grandchildren, Steven Boucher, Jonathan Boucher, Nicole Boucher, Brian Lefebvre, Brent Lefebvre, Andrea Cahoon, Kyle Bentley, Jarrid Zieba, Brieanna Zieba, Amber Pizani and Jenna Pizani, nine great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was predeceased by her brother Ronald Marony.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams, celebrated by Rev. Steven Montesanti, Pastor. Relatives and friends are invited.
Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery, North Adams.
There are no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Josephs Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326, to Heart of the Nation, P.O. Box 14428, Milwaukee, WI 53214-9982 or to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Framingham, Massachusetts 01701.
The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements.
To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 3, 2020