Mrs. Mary Helen Frieri, 93, of Richmond, passed away at home on Monday, September 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on April 30, 1927, the daughter of the late Francis and Hazel Bryant Dougherty, she graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1946.
Mary worked at New England Telephone Company for 27 dedicated years.
Among many things, Mary loved to travel. She enjoyed her many trips to Cape Cod and also visited Ireland and Aruba. She was active in her community, where she was a member of the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center, as well as Greylock Credit Union's Quality Time Club.
Mary was predeceased by her husband of nearly 64 years, Ralph P. Frieri, whom she married on May 12, 1951, at St. Joseph Church in Pittsfield. Ralph passed away on April 2, 2015. She is survived by her beloved daughter and caregiver, Rosanne M. Frieri, as well as her son, Daniel J. Frieri and his wife, Pamela. Mary also leaves behind her sister, Theresa Delphia as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Thomas Dougherty, Joan Armstrong, James Dougherty, and William Dougherty. Mary also leaves behind her adored companion, her dog Lexington.
Funeral Notice:
Public calling hours for Mary Helen Frieri will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Funeral services for Mary will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.