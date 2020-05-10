Mrs. Mary Ida Blackstone, 82, formerly of 718 Pecks Road, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Mount Greylock Extended Care Facility. Born on April 25, 1938 in Putney, VT , the daughter of the late Guy and Gladys Vaine Stockwell, she graduated from St. Michael's High School in Brattleboro, VT. On August 10, 1957, she was joined in holy matrimony to Elvyn "Whitney" Blackstone.
Funeral Notice:
As her family considers the COVID-19 safety concerns, a celebration of life for Mrs. Mary Ida Blackstone will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Chapel in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. To view Mary's full obituary, please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 10, 2020.