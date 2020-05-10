Mary Ida Blackstone
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Mary Ida Blackstone, 82, formerly of 718 Pecks Road, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Mount Greylock Extended Care Facility. Born on April 25, 1938 in Putney, VT , the daughter of the late Guy and Gladys Vaine Stockwell, she graduated from St. Michael's High School in Brattleboro, VT. On August 10, 1957, she was joined in holy matrimony to Elvyn "Whitney" Blackstone.

Funeral Notice:

As her family considers the COVID-19 safety concerns, a celebration of life for Mrs. Mary Ida Blackstone will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Chapel in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. To view Mary's full obituary, please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Love, prayers and big hugs to the Blackstone Family.
Lisa Elias
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved