Mrs. Mary Josephine Hanley, 92, of Pittsfield, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on September 22, 1926, the daughter of the late William Joyce and Agnes Cummings, she graduated from St. Joseph High School.
Mary dedicated her days working as a homemaker, putting love and care into everything she did.
She enjoyed crafts and cherished every moment spent with her family.
Besides her children, Joyce Crespo of Cohoes, NY and Edward Hanley of Hamburg, NY., Mary is survived her grandchildren, Kathryn Crespo Brown and Justin Hanley. She also leaves behind her great granddaughters, Rowan and Reece Brown. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband, Francis Hanley, whom she married on October 12, 1947. She was also predeceased by her siblings; James Joyce, William Joyce, Betty Morgan, Ann Conant, Barbara Lee Eberlee, Rose Finnigan.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Hanley will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home with the Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be at the funeral home prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Agnes Church in Dalton in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019