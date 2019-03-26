|
Mary Jacqueline (Brouker) Aldrich, 35, of Hampton Bays, New York, left this world on Saturday, March 23, 2019 after battling an eating disorder for many years.
Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on December 19, 1983 to Cynthia and Steven Brouker of Lee, Massachusetts, Mary graduated from Lee High School in 2001. She attended Holyoke Community College, Berkshire Community College and Westfield State University, where she majored in Criminal Justice.
On June 16, 2012, Mary J. Brouker married Nicolas F. Aldrich and they later welcomed their daughter, Olivia Rose, the light of their lives.
Mary was a fighter. She was loyal and caring. A friendly spirit, a gentle soul. Mary was full of light, danced often, marveled the ocean and most of all: she loved to laugh. Her laugh was beautiful-distinct-deep, raspy, and booming. Gloriously loud.
Mary is survived by her husband, Nicolas Aldrich and their daughter Olivia, of Hampton Bays, NY; her parents: Cynthia and Steven Brouker of Lee, MA; her two sisters: Kristen Brouker-Botelho and her husband, Kevin of Quincy, MA and Brittany Brouker of Great Barrington, MA; her mother and father in law: Richard and Cathleen Aldrich of Lee, MA. She also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and pets who she loved with all of her heart.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Mary will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10 am at St. Mary's Church in Lee with Father Brian McGrath and Monsignor John Bonzagni, officiating. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery in Pittsfield. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee.
In lieu of flowers, a college fund has been established in Olivia's name. Checks may be made payable to Olivia Rose Aldrich and sent in care of Kelly Funeral, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 26, 2019