Mary Jane Burke Obituary
Pittsfield- Mary Jane Burke died peacefully at home early Monday, March 4th having lost a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer.

SERVICES: Friends are invited to join with the family Saturday, March 30th at St. Mark's Church beginning at 8:15am with a Liturgy of Christian Burial beginning at 9am with Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, administrator, officiating. Committal will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Email RSVP's for luncheon to Julie Matheson at: [email protected]
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 27, 2019
