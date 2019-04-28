|
|
Mary Jean Lutz Frame of Otis, Massachusetts passed away in Melbourne, Florida on January 26, 2019 after a brief illness. Jean was born in Evans City, Pennsylvania, on January 7, 1923, to William B. Lutz and Mary Wahl Lutz. The family moved to Pittsfield, Massachusetts in 1936. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1941, and after graduating from business school, worked at the GE until her marriage to John Kessler Frame of Evans City in 1944.
Jean and Jack started their married life in San Diego, California, where Jack was stationed during World War II, returning to Pittsfield in 1945. The family moved to Newington, Connecticut in 1962. Jean worked for the Newington Parks and Recreation Department for over 20 years. She and Jack enjoyed square dancing, golfing, traveling, and their vacation home in the Berkshires, where they ultimately retired.
Predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Jean is survived by four daughters: Cheryl Pease (Jonathan) of Newington, Diane O'Reilly (Patrick) of Avon, New Jersey, Deborah Robbins of Melbourne, Florida, and Sally Ducach (George) of Braintree, Massachusetts. Grandma Jean leaves 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Dorris Volk, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First St., Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019