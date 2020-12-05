1/
Mary Klobusicky Goodwin
1926 - 2020
Mary Klobusicky Goodwin, wife of Walter S. Goodwin, daughter of Joseph & Mary Klobusicky, died November 20, 2020. Mary was born July 20, 1926, in Dunmore, PA. Walt and Mary Goodwin worked and raised their family in New Jersey, later living in Florida, Georgia, Arizona, and North Carolina. Walt and Mary were successful real estate brokers owning and operating real estate businesses, with multiple branch offices. Mary was known for her incredible sales skills and successes. Mary was a partner in L'Atelier, a popular shop, on historic Whiskey Row, Prescott, Arizona. Mary succeeded in all her endeavors with style and flare.

Sixteen years ago Mary joined daughter Valerie, and moved to Sheffield, MA. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. Mary was a brilliantly complex woman, people oriented, with a great sense of humor. She defied expectations, and soared to great heights. She received numerous awards and honors.

Mary's greatest love was her family. She is survived by her two daughters; Valerie G. Spriggs, and Sharon B. Goodwin; grandchildren Paster Scott Opalsky, Mary Holly Spriggs Goodwin, Kenneth Kaylor, and Thomas Kaylor; great-grandchildren Madelyn, Noah, Christian, Grace Opalsky and Sawyer Goodwin.

Due to the Covid19 the family will celebrate Mary's life after vaccines are available, and a decline in the virus. The family wishes to thank the many people who cared for Mary, especially the medical professionals, HospiceCare of the Berkshires, and Elder Services. Donations may be made in Mary's name to HospiceCare of the Berkshires and/or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 5, 2020.
