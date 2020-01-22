|
|
Lenox - Mary L. (Williamson) O'Brien 92, died peacefully at Baystate Medical Center on January 16, 2020, with her daughters at her side.
Born in Leicester, MA, Mary was the daughter of the late Arthur M. and Theresa M. (Cook) Williamson. She graduated from Leicester High School and Becker Junior College with an Associate's Degree.
In 1951 Mary and her husband, Donald D. O'Brien of Worcester were married at St. Aloysius Church in Rochdale, they shared a loving marriage of 59 years until his death in 2010.
Mary and Donald owned and operated Hampton Terrace Bed and Breakfast along with the help of their six children in Lenox for over 30 years, where the door was always open and everyone was welcome. Mary also worked in the Financial Aid Office of Berkshire Community College for over twenty years and retired in 1992. Throughout her life, she enjoyed her weekly bridge game with the "Fab Four" and many trips to the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament in New York City.
After a full life Mary leaves behind, her three daughters Mary Ellen Ferrel of Longmeadow, MA, Rebecca A. O'Brien of Lenox, MA and Sara A. Aserr and her husband Frank of Henderson, NV, seven grandchildren, Allyson McGrath, Tiffany Colt, George Ferrel, Samuel Colt, Rebecca Greeley, Olivia Aserr and Zachary Aserr and five great-grandchildren.
She also leaves her brothers Ralph Williamson and R. Patrick Williamson and his wife Elizabeth of Leicester, MA.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Donald D. O'Brien and three of her children, John A. and William P. O'Brien and Margaret M. O'Brien Colt.
Mary will be remembered fondly by her grandchildren for all the love and care she provided throughout their lives and for her homemade Swedish bread, cinnamon rolls, and famous squash pie.
A Catholic Funeral Service at Aloysius St. Jude Church followed by burial in St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford were private. Arrangements were in the care of Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. www.callahanfay.com
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Mary's name to The Lenox Library @ lenoxlib.org or Tanglewood Music Festival @ bso.org (click on Tanglewood).
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020