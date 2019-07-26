|
|
Mary Chapman, 95, of Challis, Idaho passed away July 8,2019 with family by her side.
Born September 22nd 1923 in Clarksville Arkansas was the daughter of Julius and Josie Giacoletto.
A veteran of World War II, Mary served her country with pride as a Private First Class in the US Army in Oklahoma. It was there that Mary met her beloved husband of 56 years Woodford R.(Chappy) Chapman. They were married in Fort Smith, Arkansas on March 3, 1945.
They lived in Pittsfield, Mass for over forty years and raising two children, Chappy was a Pittsfield Firefighter and Mary working for England Brothers for over twenty years. In 1988 they retired to Challis, Idaho to help daughter JoAnn, raise four young boys.
Mary was known for her limitless generosity and love of all those who she met along the way. It is said by many, grandkids, that she made the best cookies and had a way of making you feel like she was your own grandmother even if you had just met her.
Mary is survived by her two children JoAnn of Stanley, Idaho and Jim of Pittsfield, Ma., Seven grandchildren, Seven Great-grandchildren and Four Great-great grandchildren.
A private service will be held by family members, in lieu of flowers please make donations to the Pittsfield Fire Dept.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 26, 2019