Mrs. Mary L. Palardy, 91, formerly of Lee, died Thanksgiving Day at Hillcrest Commons Nurising Home where she has resided since 2014.
Mary was born in West Stockbridge on March 18, 1928, the daughter of Stanley and Ethel Springstube Kilmer. She moved to Lee as a child and was educated in the Lee schools.
In her younger years Mary worked at Newbury's Five and Dime in Pittsfield, New England Telephone, King's Department Store in Lenox and was also a Welcome Wagon Representative for Berkshire County. Mary will be best remembered as a loving caregiver to many.
She married Francis Palardy on July 31, 1948; he died March 11, 2014.
In her past time, Mary enjoyed researching her family genealogy and was an avid reader. Most of all, Mary treasured her time spent with her family.
Mary leaves three sons; David N. Palardy and his wife, Vickie, of Richmond, Daniel E. Palardy, Joseph B. Palardy and his wife, Shirley, all of Pittsfield; and four daughters; Christine Taglieri and her husband, Steve, of Pittsfield, Kathleen Mange and her husband, John, of Stephentown, NY, Beth Hawkins of New Lebanon, NY, and Eileen Dutton and her husband, Harry, of Ithaca, NY. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; Stephen, Justin, Nabil, James, Jodi, Michael, Leigh, Matthew, Jason, Jill, Holly, Mark, Stephanie; six great-grandchildren; Kevin, Sierra, Sophie, Vera, Alex and Stephen Anthony. In addition, she is also survived by her brother, Leonard Kilmer and his wife, Katherine, of Great Barrington.
Besides her husband, Mary was predeceased by her brothers, John and William Springstube.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial Funeral for Mary Palardy will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11AM at St. Mary's Church in Lee. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 9 until 10:30AM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 2, 2019