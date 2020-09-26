1/
Mary M. "Marge" Caryofilles
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary M. "Marge" Caryofilles, age 82, of Pittsfield died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Hillcrest Commons after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her husband, Cleante T. " Clem " Caryofilles, her five children, Debbie Pavin, Bobby Pavin, Jeffrey Pavin, Kelley Graves and Tommy Caryofilles, her 9 grandchildren and her 12 great-grandchildren

The Family will receive friends on Monday, Sept. 28th at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME FROM 12 TILL 2 PM.

Funeral Services will be private for Marge's family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, in care of the funeral home.

For a full online tribute, please visit: WWW.Devanny-Condron.Com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
40 Maplewood Avenue
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-5988
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
We wanted you to know how much we care. Please know that we are here for you.
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved