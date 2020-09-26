Mary M. "Marge" Caryofilles, age 82, of Pittsfield died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Hillcrest Commons after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her husband, Cleante T. " Clem " Caryofilles, her five children, Debbie Pavin, Bobby Pavin, Jeffrey Pavin, Kelley Graves and Tommy Caryofilles, her 9 grandchildren and her 12 great-grandchildren
The Family will receive friends on Monday, Sept. 28th at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME FROM 12 TILL 2 PM.
Funeral Services will be private for Marge's family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, in care of the funeral home.
