|
|
Mary Margaret Condron, 95, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born in Pittsfield on May 10, 1924 she was the oldest child of George and Anna Bracelan Mullen. She was a proud alumnus of St. Joseph High School, and attended business school. She worked as an executive secretary at General Electric before beginning her family. Mary married John L. Condron Jr., the love of her life, and they raised their four children in New Lebanon, New York, where they lived for 30 years.
She was a mother of boundless love and patience, raising her family within the four points of her personal compass: family, faith, service, and perseverance. She was the heart and moral center of her family.
Wherever she saw a need she stepped in, doing what needed to be done. She was a room parent countless times, president of the PTA and active in her church.
Mary returned to work as the guidance department secretary at NLCHS, where along with her organizational skills she kept her heart open, offering empathy and kindness to many students.
She had a quick wit and sense of humor that brought smiles to all.
She was a keen bridge player, meeting monthly for decades with her beloved bridge club. She was a great cook who found pleasure in cooking for others.
Mary and Jack fulfilled their dream of retiring to the Cape where they built a house and spent twenty years sharing home, sun, beach and lobster fests with family, friends and neighbors.
She will be honored and missed by her children, John M. Condron, Marybeth Condron (Robert Blau), Kathleen Taylor (Ronald) and Mark Condron; her siblings, Gerry Regnier, Ann Izzo, Gertrude DeCosmo, Patricia Dionne and Richard Mullen; 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, George and Johnny Mullen.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mary Condron will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, New Lebanon, NY, celebrated by Rev. John Close, Pastor. Burial will follow in the Cemetery of the Evergreens. Calling hours will be Saturday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Charlie's Pantry, 732 US Route 20, New Lebanon, NY 12125, in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory.
Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 7, 2019