Mary Margaret (Toomey) Rossi, 84 of Sheffield passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sunday November 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Lee on July 11, 1935 daughter of George and Mildred Coons. After the early death of her mother, she was adopted by her great aunt Delia Toomey. She attended St. Mary's School till 8th Grade and went on to graduate from Lee High School. Mary stayed at home raising her children till they graduated from High School then went to work at K-Mart where she was the Receiving Department Manager for many years. Mary bowled in the Lady's Thursday Morning League and in the Tuesday Night League. She was an avid sports fan, who was full of trivia especially about her Red Sox. Mary made a point to never miss watching a game. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, crocheting and especially spending time with her family. Mary and her family vacationed every year in Canandaigua N.Y. Mary is survived by her husband of sixty four years, Donald (Pat) Rossi of Sheffield, daughter, Kathleen Rossi Whitbeck and husband Dave of Mount Washington MA, daughter-in-law, Laurie Beckwith of Great Barrington, granddaughter, Abigail Rossi of Great Barrington, sister-in-law Doris and her brother-in-law Charles (Andy) and his wife, sister-in-law Patsy (Pat) Rossi of Windsor Locks, CT, several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Maggie. Mary was predeceased by brother, Buddy Toomey and her son Donald L (Peter) Rossi Jr.
Funeral Services for Mary Rossi will be held on Saturday November 16 at 10:00 AM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230 with Reverend William P. Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday November 15 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Mary's memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019