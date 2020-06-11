Mary Owens Lindenschmid, 91, of Lanesborough, went to be with her Lord on April 21, 2020 due to Covid 19. Born Mary Helen Bazonski in Great Barrington, she spent most of her life in Berkshire County. An illness in childhood brought many challenges which she met with patience and good humor. She was blessed to be part of two families due to her care needs. She loved helping others and quietly gave and shared.
Mary graduated from PHS in 1954 then attended Barrington College in Rhode Island. She worked in local businesses and the Pentagon as a clerk. In 1959 she met and married Albert Lindenschmid who was originally from Ennahofen, Germany. They settled in Lanesborough where he developed a machining business. They worked together to make it a success, employing several local individuals. She enjoyed many activities, including baking, canning, sewing, crewel embroidery, knitting, gardening, and crafts.
She leaves her loving family Beth Lindenschmid Mick (Kenneth); grandchildren Kenneth Mick-Evans (Jessica), Karl, Mary, and Katherine Mick; sisters Nancy O. Gifford (Richard), Betsey O. Morritt (Jeremy). She also leaves numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death in 2014 by her husband Albert after 54 years of marriage; parents Helen and Stephen Bazonski; brothers John, Joseph, Vincent, Leon and Raymond; sister Martha; Thelma and Arthur Owens, who provided care for her and gave of themselves as foster parents to dozens of children.
This gentle woman will be greatly missed by many. A memorial service will be held at a future time. Donations may be made to the American Bible Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children, Springfield, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 11, 2020.