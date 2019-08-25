|
|
Mary Pat (Guiltinan) Flood, 88, died peacefully surrounded by her family, on her birthday. Born on August 19, 1931 in Pittsfield, MA, Mary Pat raised her family there with her husband Dave, moving to Thousand Oaks, CA in 1979. She and Dave, her Pal for 66 years, moved to Camarillo in 1994, and in recent years to Atria Las Posas Senior Living in Camarillo.
Mary Pat's number one profession, and her biggest pride and joy, was her family. She also worked as an elementary school teacher in Pittsfield and retired from Prudential Insurance Company in Woodland Hills, CA after 15 years of service as a customer service representative.
She was a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Pittsfield, MA, and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.
Mary Pat loved singing. She sang in the adult choir at Padre Serra Parish, where she was a parishioner. She toured Europe and sang at Carnegie Hall during her 25 years as an alto with the Los Robles Master Chorale. She sang in various choirs wherever she lived, including St. Mark's Church in Pittsfield and St. Paschal Baylon Church in Thousand Oaks.
She loved to cook, and especially bake, for her family, and she was an avid sports fan. Her favorite teams were Notre Dame, the Dodgers and the Red Sox; and she loved watching NCAA "March Madness." In between cooking and sports, you might find Mary Pat with a book in her hand, usually a mystery.
She was predeceased by her parents, Walter, Sr. and Alice (Purnell) Guiltinan; brothers Walter (Bud) Guiltinan and Richard (Dick) Guiltinan; her sister, Jean (Guiltinan) Magner; sister-in-law Marilyn Guiltinan; and brother-in-law William (Bill) Magner.
Surviving are her husband David; sons Brian (Gina) of Arnold, MD, Dan (Allana) of Tuttle, OK, and Jim of Brooklyn, NY; daughters Maura of Camarillo and Ellen (Charlie) Miller of Syracuse, NY; grandchildren Shane and David Flood; Kevin and Annie Flood; and Meghan, Avery and Max Miller; sister Claire (George) Pezzini of Camarillo; sister-in-law Rosemary Guiltinan of Stuart, FL; brother-in-law Peter (Jackie) Flood of Merrimack, NH; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 am Saturday, September 14, at Padre Serra Parish. Contributions in her memory may be made to: Padre Serra Parish Adult Choir, 5205 Upland Road, Camarillo CA 93012 or Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 1996 Eastman Ave., Suite 101, Ventura CA 93003.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019