Mary Polastri Walk Obituary
Mary Polastri Walk, 53, of Chester Springs, PA, formerly of Pittsfield, MA, passed away June 6, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Karl Walk; her mother, Ann Polastri; son, Thomas Walk; daughters, Taylor Walk and Erin Walk; brothers, Stephen Polastri and Paul Polastri; and sisters, Sheila LaBarbera and Jennifer Charron. She was predeceased by her father, Aldo Polastri.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Graveside services will be held, Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10am at Cheshire Cemetery. Dery Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 11, 2019
