Mary Regina Belland, 100 years of age, of Livingston Avenue, Pittsfield and Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility, passed away August 7, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
She was born in Flushing, Long Island, NY on October 7, 1918 to the late Edmund and Rose Gunkel Plummer. Mary was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Waltham, MA.
She married Dr. Edward C. Belland on June 13, 1942. He predeceased her on August 21, 1980.
Primarily a homemaker, Mrs. Belland also helped her husband for many years in his Dentistry Practice. A communicant of Sacred Heart Church, she enjoyed quilting, needlework, knitting, and crocheting. She was also a member of the Embroiders Club.
Mrs. Belland leaves behind her daughters, Christine Johannssen and husband Jerry of Novato, CA, and Regina M. Fassell and husband James of Adams, MA; sons, William E. Belland of Pittsfield, David V. Belland and wife Deborah of Pittsfield, and John T. Belland and wife Karen of Lanesboro; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister in-law, Susan Plummer.
She was predeceased by her son Edward Belland; daughters, Rosemary Belland and infant daughter, Mary Jane Belland; brother, Edmund Plummer; and sisters, Catherine Welch, Rose Huban and Ruth Fitch.
Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Dery Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 10, 2019