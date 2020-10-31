1/1
Mary R. Butler
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Mrs. Mary R. Butler of Pittsfield, died Friday Oct. 23rd, at her home . Born in Pittsfield, March 5, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Cleante and Mary Benson Caryofilles. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Wells and her granddaughters, Rebecca and Suzanna, Michelle Fowler and her husband Bill and Weslia Wheeler and her husband, Ken, her grandsons, Michael & Timothy Maslanka-Schmidt, her grand dog- Bocephus, and her siblings, Cleante Caryofilles, and Francis Caryofilles and her sister, Alice Niles .

Private services have been held, Memorial donations may be made to HospiceCare of the Berkshires in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
40 Maplewood Avenue
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-5988
1 entry
October 31, 2020
We wanted you to know how much we care. Please know that we are here for you.
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
