Mrs. Mary R. Butler of Pittsfield, died Friday Oct. 23rd, at her home . Born in Pittsfield, March 5, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Cleante and Mary Benson Caryofilles. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Wells and her granddaughters, Rebecca and Suzanna, Michelle Fowler and her husband Bill and Weslia Wheeler and her husband, Ken, her grandsons, Michael & Timothy Maslanka-Schmidt, her grand dog- Bocephus, and her siblings, Cleante Caryofilles, and Francis Caryofilles and her sister, Alice Niles .Private services have been held, Memorial donations may be made to HospiceCare of the Berkshires in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home.