Mrs. Mary R. Butler of Pittsfield, died Friday, October 23rd at her home.
Born in Pittsfield, March 5, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Cleante and Mary Benson Caryofilles. Her late husband of 48 years, Wesley A. Butler, died July 4, 2003.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Wells and her granddaughters, Rebecca and Suzanna, Michelle Fowler and her husband Bill and Weslia Wheeler and her husband, Ken, her grandsons, Michael & Timothy Maslanka-Schmidt, her grand dog- Bocephus, and her siblings, Cleante Caryofilles, Francis Caryofilles and Alice Niles .
Private services have been held. Memorial donations may be made to HospiceCare of the Berkshires, in care of the funeral home. For a more complete obituary, please visit: WWW.Devanny-Condron.com