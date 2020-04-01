|
Mary Rita Holmes Tolley, age 68, passed away on March 21, 2020. She was born on August 21, 1951 to James and Phyllis Holmes in Pittsfield, MA. Mary was a writer and journalist, loved camping, lighthouses, flamingos, and Jacksonville, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Susan "Sue" Holmes McGee and brother William "Billy" Holmes. Mary is survived by her fiance Bill Sprenger, son Zac Tolley and partner Heather, grandchildren Evan and Julia, daughter Ashley and husband Rohit Kumar, grandchildren Aiden and Aviva, daughter Courtney Tolley and husband Jason, grandchildren Daniel and Michael, sister Barb and husband Mitch Plaine, sister Patty and husband Alan Alcombright, brother Mike Holmes and many beloved nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date. The family is under the care of Lotz, Roanoke.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020