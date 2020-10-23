1/
Mary T. Hardiman
1927 - 2020
Mary Theresa Hardiman, 93, of Lee, passed away Tuesday October 20th.

Born in Lenox on August 1, 1927, she was the daughter of Frederick and Marcella Cummings Schwab. Mary grew up in Lenox, attended Lenox schools and graduated from Lenox High School in 1944. Following graduation, she began working at General Electric Company in Pittsfield. She paused this career to start her family and raise her children, and found herself back at GE some years later. Here she enjoyed working in their Medical Center, where she made and cherished many lifelong friends. Mary retired in 1986 after 30 years of service.

Mary loved her role as a mother, and grandmother. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Lee.

Mrs. Hardiman is survived by her daughter Ann Marie Fitzgerald and her husband Michael of Marblehead, MA, as well as three grandchildren Evan, Eliza, and Jake Fitzgerald, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband James K. Hardiman, Jr. in 1974, her son Robert J. Hardiman, in 2013, and sister Carolyn Elias in 2020.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral at St. Ann's Church in Lenox and burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lee will be private. The family will receive friends at the Roche Funeral Home Monday, Oct. 26th, from 9:30-10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to The American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240. To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roche Funeral Home Inc
120 Main St
Lenox, MA 01240
(413) 637-0699
