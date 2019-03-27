|
Mrs. Mary T. (Puma) Tezza, 101, a longtime resident of the Lakewood Section of Pittsfield, MA passed away, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility. She was born in Lee, MA on September 28, 1917 a daughter of the late Diego and Mabel (Buscemi) Puma. Mary attended Lee, MA schools and graduated from Lee High School in 1936, she was employed at the former Glix Brandt Co. for 13 years and then General Electric Co. for 15 years, retiring from the Ordnance Dept. in 1979. She was a communicant of the former All Soul's Church and a member of the All Soul's Church Ladies Society and enjoyed bowling, knitting, sewing and reading.
Her husband, Luigi A. "Tozzo" Tezza died on November 26, 1979 and they were married on September 15, 1940. Survivors include, two daughters, Nancy M. Brophy of East Greenbush, NY, Linda L. Litano and her husband Anthony P. of Pittsfield; four grandchildren, Edward Litano, Christine Litano and her companion Kevin Janis, Erin and Matthew Brophy; four great-grandchildren, Justin and Abigail Hebler, Quinn and Rowan Young and one great-great-grandson, Gabriel Hunter. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Richard and James Puma, and her two sisters, Thomasina Camera and Olive Mellilo.
Funeral Notice: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church with the Rev. Geoffrey J. Deeker C.S.S. officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling Hours at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA will be Thursday, March 28, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. The family would like to thank the North Unit Staff at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility for their kindness, love and support shown to Mary, they are eternally grateful. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested for in care of the funeral Home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 27, 2019