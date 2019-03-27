Home

Flynn & Dagnoli-Bencivenga Funeral Home - Pittsfield
5 Elm Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-1733
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Maryann Stettnisch, 75, peacefully passed away at her home on March 22, 2019. She was born on May 21, 1943. Married to her one and only love, Robert Stettnisch for 53 years; she leaves behind her only surviving sibling, Tommy. She was a beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had six children; Tracy, David, Bobby, Charlie, Michael and Alexandria; eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that she loved with all her heart.

Funeral Notice: Funeral Services will take place Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA with the Rev. E. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church officiating. Calling hours will be from 9:00 A.M. to the time of the service. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 27, 2019
