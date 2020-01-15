|
|
Maryanna Giddings Macy, 94, a longtime resident of Taconic Avenue, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
A native of Great Barrington, Maryanna was born on September 22, 1925, the daughter of the late Marsh Burgert Giddings, Sr. and Dorothy Quincy Lane Giddings.
Maryanna graduated with a B.S. in Nursing from Russell Sage College in 1946. On June 21, 1947, she married Alan C. Macy at the First Congregational Church in Great Barrington. A dedicated wife and mother, she also worked as a nurse at Fairview Hospital, area nursing homes, and at Searles/Bryant school until her retirement in 1987.
As a lifelong member of First Congregational Church in Great Barrington, Maryanna sang in the youth choir, taught Sunday School, and served as a Deacon. She was also a member of the American Cancer Society, Lee VNA board, and a member and past president of the Thursday Morning Club.
Maryanna is survived by her husband of 72 years Alan Macy of Great Barrington; son David (Kathleen) of North Haven, Maine; daughter Marsha Johnson (Hugh) of Randolph, Vermont; and daughter Nancy of Great Barrington; three grandsons, one granddaughter, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
She was predeceased by eight brothers and one sister.
SERVICE - The funeral service will be held on Sat, Jan 18, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Great Barrington.
The family will receive friends on Fri, Jan 17, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington.
Donations in memory of Maryanna may be made to either the First Congregational Church in Great Barrington or The Mason Library c/o FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to her family, please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020