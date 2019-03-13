|
Marybeth O'Brien, 67, of Pittsfield, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on December 24, 1951, a daughter of the late Francis W. and Viola Doyle O'Brien, Marybeth was a 1969 graduate of Pittsfield High School where she was a member of the PHS Cadets, and was a 1973 graduate of the University of Massachusetts.
While in high school and college, Marybeth worked as a Plumber's Assistant in her father's business, Allied Plumbing and Heating. She later worked for Frosty Refrigeration and Harrington Plumbing.
She also worked a variety of catering events, including Wheatleigh in Lenox and in New York state. She also held bookkeeping roles with Lenox Capital and for the Williamstown Theater Festival.
More recently, Marybeth was employed as a bookkeeper at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center and she worked at the United Cerebral Palsy office.
Marybeth loved writing poetry, spending time with friends, travelling and art. She enjoyed coaching her son, Justin, when he played soccer in his younger years and watching him play on the travel teams and when he played for St. Joseph Central High School.
Ms. O'Brien is survived by a son: Justin (and wife, Chola) O'Brien of London, England; a brother: Michael (and wife Maryann) of South Dartmouth, MA; two sisters: Irene (and husband Gary) Collins of Pittsfield, and Erin O'Brien of Lenox; and a grandson: Aiden O'Brien.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A memorial service for Marybeth O'Brien will be held FRIDAY, MARCH 15, 2019 at 2 PM at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield with Rev. Msgr. Michael A. Shershanovich, Pastor of St. Joseph Church, officiating. There are no calling hours.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019