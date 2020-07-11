1/1
Marylou Hynes
1938 - 2020
Marylou (Grande) Hynes, 82 of North Adams, MA died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home. She was born in North Adams, MA on June 17, 1938 a daughter of the late Peter Paul and Lillian May (Danforth) Grande. She attended schools in North Adams. She was employed at Sprague Electric and was last employed for over 20 years as a teacher's aide for the North Adams Public School System.

Marylou was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in North Adams. She was a fantastic cook and was a loving mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was the time she spent caring for her family that she was so proud of!

Survivors include her son, COL Michael P. Hynes -Ret. US Army and a daughter, Jayne Lavariere and her husband, Richard. She also leaves her three grandchildren; Gary Lavariere and his wife Lauren, Joshua Hynes and Carrie Hynes and a sister Johann Golonka and her husband, William. She was predeceased by a daughter in 2015, Maureen "Moe" Hynes.

Graveside services for Marylou Hynes will take place at a later date in the family plot in Southview Cemetery, North Adams, MA. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel - North Adams
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
